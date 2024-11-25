Anton Forsberg News: Gets win over Calgary

Forsberg stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

He allowed a goal in each period, but the Senators' power play cashed in twice to support Forsberg in his first win since Nov. 2. The 31-year-old netminder has either been excellent or middling at times -- he's 4-4-0 with two of his wins coming via shutout, but he's allowed at least three goals in seven of nine appearances. That puts him at a 2.79 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season. Forsberg shouldn't have to wait long for his next start, as the Senators are set for a three-game road trip through California, which includes a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.