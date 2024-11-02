Anton Forsberg News: Shuts out Kraken
Forsberg posted a 22-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.
Forsberg bounced back from his loss in Colorado to earn his second shutout of the season. The 31-year-old has allowed at least three goals in his other four outings of the season, leaving him with fairly average numbers. He's 3-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage over six appearances (five starts). Linus Ullmark should see a majority of the starts, but Forsberg has been reliable when called upon and probably won't sit too long between appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now