Anton Forsberg News: Shuts out Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Forsberg posted a 22-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Forsberg bounced back from his loss in Colorado to earn his second shutout of the season. The 31-year-old has allowed at least three goals in his other four outings of the season, leaving him with fairly average numbers. He's 3-2-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 save percentage over six appearances (five starts). Linus Ullmark should see a majority of the starts, but Forsberg has been reliable when called upon and probably won't sit too long between appearances.

