Anton Forsberg News: Takes loss Sunday

Forsberg surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg didn't play the full contest -- he twice had to leave the ice in the second period due to skate issues. He gave up every goal the Avalanche scored against a netminder, dropping his record to 2-2-0 with a 3.27 GAA and an .895 save percentage through five appearances. Forsberg functioned as the Senators' starter while Linus Ullmark dealt with a muscle strain, but Ullmark should resume the starting role moving forward. Forsberg's next start will likely come during a back-to-back as the Senators visit the Rangers on Friday before hosting the Kraken on Saturday.