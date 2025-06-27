Anton Frondell News: Third overall pick at draft

Frondell was the third overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

There was nowhere to go but up for Frondell this past season after injuries led to a slow start. But by December, he showed off his skills with a dominating World Jr. A Challenge, and he finished with a strong second half playing against men in the second-tier Swedish league. Frondell has a fantastic shot, protects the puck well and is good in all three zones. And he's a strong playmaker who is already built like a tank. Frondell models his game after Aleksander Barkov, and yes, you can see it. But he doesn't project as a high-end offensive talent. Instead, Frondell looks like a high-floor middle-six pivot who gets power-play time and spends the best years of his career as the Hawks second-line pivot.