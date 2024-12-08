Artemi Panarin News: Extends point streak in loss

Panarin distributed two assists in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Panarin generated a pair of even-strength helpers in the third period of Sunday's defeat. The Russian winger is riding a four-game point streak consisting of three goals and five assists, and three of those outings have been multi-point performances. Panarin is one of the most consistent forwards in fantasy, as he hasn't produced at less than a point-per-game pace since the 2016-17 season with Chicago. The right-shot winger is leading New York in scoring by a margin of 12 points, and he's up to 15 goals and 34 points through 26 appearances.