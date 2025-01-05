Artemi Panarin News: Logs assist in win

Panarin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Rangers' recent struggles are even getting to Panarin, who has just four points over his last eight outings. In that span, he's added 18 shots on net and minus-3 rating. Panarin is still one of the team's most reliable forwards with 40 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 37 appearances. He's firmly in a top-six role and should be able to get play at or around a point-per-game pace. He has scored only once over his last 12 contests.