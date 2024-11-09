Artturi Lehkonen News: Goal, assist in win

Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Lehkonen set up Nathan MacKinnon for a game-tying goal at 15:49 of the second period and then scored the go-ahead marker less than a minute later. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort over three appearances this season. He has two goals, two assists, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating since he returned from shoulder surgery. Lehkonen is shining on the top line, but it's unclear if he'll stay there once Jonathan Drouin (upper body) or Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) return to the lineup.