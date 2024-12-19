Artturi Lehkonen News: Nabs helper in win

Lehkonen recorded an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Lehkonen's first helper since Nov. 30 versus the Oilers, though he's hard been a slouch with six goals over nine outings in December. The winger set up the second of Joel Kiviranta's two goals in the third period. Lehkonen is up to 16 points, 49 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 15 blocked shots over 22 games in a top-six role. He doesn't have the high-end offense of some of his teammates, but his proximity to them in the lineup makes Lehkonen a reliable depth forward in fantasy.