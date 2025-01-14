Artturi Lehkonen News: Nets equalizer Tuesday

Lehkonen scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Lehkonen has been limited to two goals over seven contests in January, but his tally Tuesday was a big one. He scored with 1:13 left in the third period to tie the game at 2-2, allowing Devon Toews to complete the Avalanche's comeback in overtime. Lehkonen was reunited with Nathan MacKinnon on the top line while Mikko Rantanen was shuffled down the lineup. Lehkonen is now at 16 goals, six helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 33 appearances this season.