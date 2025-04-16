Fantasy Hockey
Artyom Levshunov headshot

Artyom Levshunov News: Joining minor-league club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 12:11pm

Levshunov was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Levshunov saw action in 18 games for the Blackhawks this year, generating six assists, 21 shots and 19 hits -- though he failed to find the back of the net. Barring a disappointing training camp this fall, the 19-year-old Belarus native should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

