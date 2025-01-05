Arvid Soderblom News: Blitzed on home ice Sunday

Soderblom surrendered six goals on 34 shots Sunday in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring for Chicago on Sunday, but New York answered with five consecutive goals. Soderblom didn't stand much of a chance due to the Hawks being heavily outplayed in five-on-five play -- all six of New York's markers came at even strength. Soderblom has been inconsistent in 2024-25, but he could get a look as the No. 1 netminder if Petr Mrazek (.893 save percentage, 3.23 GAA) continues to struggle. Through 18 appearances this season, Soderblom has a 6-10-1 record, .905 save percentage and 2.92 GAA.