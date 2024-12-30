Auston Matthews Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Matthews (upper body) was a partial participant in Monday's practice session but has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Matthews has been sidelined since sustaining an upper-body injury against Buffalo on Dec. 20, but he's been getting some ice time in during practice in recent days. While he'll be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, he appears to be trending in the right direction. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday in a rematch against the Islanders.