Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Matthews (upper body) was a partial participant in Monday's practice session but has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Matthews has been sidelined since sustaining an upper-body injury against Buffalo on Dec. 20, but he's been getting some ice time in during practice in recent days. While he'll be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, he appears to be trending in the right direction. His next opportunity to return will be Thursday in a rematch against the Islanders.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now