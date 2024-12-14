Auston Matthews News: 50 goals in 2024

Matthews scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.

It was his 50th goal of 2024, and the fourth straight calendar year with at least 50. Matthews is the ninth player to do that. The record is seven straight years, which is co-shared by Wayne Gretzky (1981-87) and Mike Bossy (1978-84). Matthews has nine points (five goals, four assists) and 33 shots in eight games since his return Nov. 30 from an upper body injury. It's only a matter of time before he goes on a tear.