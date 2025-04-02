Auston Matthews News: Supplies helper Wednesday

Matthews logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Matthews reached the 40-assist mark for the third time in his career when he set up Mitch Marner's go-ahead goal in the third period. With six goals and seven helpers over his last 10 outings, Matthews is playing well in crunch time for the regular season. His goal-scoring has been down this year with 29 tallies to go with his 40 helpers through 60 appearances. He's also maintained a solid two-way presence, adding 79 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while centering Toronto's top line.