Auston Matthews News: Supplies two more helpers Sunday

Matthews notched two assists, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Matthews played in both halves of a back-to-back after missing six contests due to an upper-body injury. He's been excellent so far, racking up five points, eight shots and a plus-6 rating over those two games. The superstar center is at 12 goals, 16 helpers, 109 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances. It'll be an uphill battle for him to get to the 100-point mark after two significant injury absences in the first half of the campaign, but he should be able to stay above a point-per-game pace without much trouble.