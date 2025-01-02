Fantasy Hockey
Barrett Hayton News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hayton produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Hayton helped out on Clayton Keller's game-tying goal early in the third period. The assist ended a three-game slump for Hayton. He remains on the top line, and he's also found himself on the second power-play unit in the last two contests as Utah has dealt with absences due to an illness working through the team's locker room. Hayton is up to seven goals, 10 helpers, 52 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 38 appearances this season.

