Barrett Hayton News: Dishes two assists

Hayton produced two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hayton had the primary helper on both of Matias Maccelli's goals in this contest. This was Hayton's first multi-point effort since Dec. 22 versus the Ducks. The center spent much of the campaign on the first line, but over the last week, he has been on the second line while Logan Cooley plays between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Hayton is at 20 points, 68 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances.