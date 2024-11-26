Barrett Hayton News: Logs assist Tuesday

Hayton posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Some lineup shuffling in November has derailed what looked to be a breakout season for Hayton. His helper Tuesday snapped a seven-game slump, and he's managed just two assists over 11 contests this month. He's also out of the power-play mix, which won't help his numbers. The 24-year-old center has nine points, 40 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances. He should easily surpass the 10-point effort he mustered in 33 games in 2023-24, but a return to the level of his 43-point 2022-23 campaign is going to require a few warm stretches to combat his recent cold spell.