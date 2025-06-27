Bill Zonnon News: Picked 22nd overall at entry draft

Zonnon was the 22nd overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Zonnon put up lots of offense in the QMJHL (83 points in 64 games in 2024-25), and he's a menace on the forecheck. His game screams NHL pro, but not as an offensive producer. Nothing about Zonnon's game stands out, but he might be the hardest worker in the 2025 draft class. Most scouts see him as a third-line pivot, but a few suggest he's in the bottom six. Zonnon has been known to push too hard to take the next step, perhaps to prove people wrong. But he's the kind of character who could prove scouts wrong and lock into that middle six for a lot of years.