Blake Coleman News: Collects assist

Coleman provided an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Coleman helped out on Yegor Sharangovich's empty-netter in the third period. With two points over his last three games, Coleman appears to be working out of his funk on offense. The 33-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 59 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests overall. Coleman continues to take on middle-six minutes, and he'll provide some heavy play in addition to depth scoring.