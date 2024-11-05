Blake Coleman News: Helps on game-tying goal
Coleman picked up an assist along with three shots, one block and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.
Coleman did the leg work behind the net to control the puck, which eventually made it to Matthew Coronato for the game-tying goal late in the third period. It was the third point in the last three contests for Coleman, who had a pair of goals in last Friday's shutout of the Devils. The hard-working, second-line winger has three goals, four assists, 38 shots, 32 hits, 13 blocks and four PIM over 13 outings.
