Blake Coleman News: Offers helper in loss

Coleman notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Coleman has contributed two helpers over five games in December. He set up a Connor Zary tally in the second period of this contest, bringing the Flames within a goal, though that's where the comeback effort stalled out. For the season, Coleman has five goals, seven assists, 66 shots on net, 57 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances. He's a reliable two-way forward, but his offense is likely too limited to give him widespread appeal in fantasy.