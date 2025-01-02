Blake Coleman News: Pair of points in loss

Coleman scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Coleman ended a three-game slump when he scored late in the first period. He also assisted on a Brayden Pachal tally in the second period. After logging seven points over 12 contests in December, expectations may be a little higher for Coleman, who has held a spot on the second power-play unit for a couple of weeks. The 33-year-old has nine goals, 19 points (two on the power play), 86 shots on net, 75 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 38 outings this season.