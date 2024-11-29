Bobby McMann Injury: Expected to miss couple of games

McMann (lower body) is considered day-to-day, but he's not expected to play in Toronto's next couple of games, coach Craig Berube told Mark Masters of TSN on Friday.

That would seem to suggest McMann will probably be out for at least Saturday's tilt in Tampa Bay and Monday's home game against the Blackhawks. McMann, who left Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Florida because of the injury, has six goals and seven points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. Although McMann is drawing out of the lineup, Auston Matthews (upper body) is set to return Saturday, and Matthew Knies (upper body) might play too.