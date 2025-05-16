Bobby McMann News: Ends lengthy slump with helper

McMann notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

The helper was McMann's second of the postseason, ending a 10-game slump after he supplied an assist in Game 1 of the first round versus the Senators. The 28-year-old winger has added 15 shots on net, 16 PIM, 44 hits and a minus-2 rating. McMann has found success in a larger role at times, and he may be an option to play in the top six if Matthew Knies (undisclosed) can't suit up in Sunday's Game 7. However, McMann's lack of offense compared to Max Pacioretty could cause the former to be held back on the third line.