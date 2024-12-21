Bobby McMann News: Extends point streak Friday

McCann recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

McCann recorded points for the third game in a row, making it his longest streak of the season. The 28-year-old has been playing well since returning from a seven-game absence between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, and he's up to 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 25 games thus far. That said, and despite his recent productive stretch, the fact that he holds a bottom-six role should limit his chances of keeping this streak alive in the coming games.