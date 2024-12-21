Fantasy Hockey
Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Extends point streak Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

McCann recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

McCann recorded points for the third game in a row, making it his longest streak of the season. The 28-year-old has been playing well since returning from a seven-game absence between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, and he's up to 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 25 games thus far. That said, and despite his recent productive stretch, the fact that he holds a bottom-six role should limit his chances of keeping this streak alive in the coming games.

Bobby McMann
Toronto Maple Leafs
