Marchand picked up the lone helper on A.J. Greer's goal late in the third period. The 37-year-old Marchand now has points in each of his last three contests and continues to pace the Panthers in points with 11. After a down year of offensive production playing for a subpar Boston offense for half of last season, he is helping pick up the slack for Florida while both Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) recover from significant injuries. Marchand is on pace to for his 10th career regular season with 60-plus points.