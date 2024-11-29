Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Braden Schneider headshot

Braden Schneider News: Posts helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Schneider notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Schneider ended a seven-game slump with his helper on Vincent Trocheck's second-period tally. Despite the lack of offense, Schneider is holding onto a third-pairing role on the blue line. Even with the Rangers' struggles recently, Schneider is likely to stay in over Chad Ruhwedel. For the season, Schneider is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 31 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 22 appearances.

Braden Schneider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now