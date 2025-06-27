Brady Martin News: Fifth overall pick at entry draft

Martin was the fifth overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Martin already plays an old-school, bull-nosed pro game, and we don't need to look much further than the 2025 Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, to see how valuable that will be to the Predators. Martin's shot is a ripper, and his compete is the best in the 2025 draft. His motor is unsurpassed, and he never takes a shift or a practice off. He's that committed to his craft. Martin is a good-old farm boy who'll take the Stanley Cup home to his small town, maybe more than once. Cripes -- the kid chose to stay home in Elmira, Ontario instead of heading to the draft because he had barn chores to do. But like Bennett, his fantasy value will be less than his on-ice contributions. Remember -- Bennett didn't crack the 50-point plateau until his age 29 year.