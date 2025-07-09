Braeden Cootes News: Puts pen to paper

Cootes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Cootes was drafted 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old center produced 63 points over 60 regular-season games with WHL Seattle in his draft year and is expected to return to the Thunderbirds for 2025-26 to continue his development. He's also been involved in the U17 and U18 squads for Team Canada over the last two years, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to be in the mix for a roster spot for the World Junior Championship this winter.