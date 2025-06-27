Braeden Cootes News: Selected 15th overall at draft

Cootes was the 15th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Cootes is a relentless pivot with skill who is almost perfectly coachable. He kills penalties, plays the bumper on the PP and flat-out irritates on the forecheck with his intensity. Plus his puck skills and shot are already NHL ready. Perhaps best of all, Cootes has the ability to complement offensive wingers and get them the puck, so he could be a second-line NHL center in his prime. Worst case, he becomes a highly-sought after 3C who flirts with 50-points on a championship team, much like J.T. Compher or Yanni Gourde. And wears the C.