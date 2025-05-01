Brandon Duhaime News: Deposits empty-netter

Duhaime scored an empty-net goal on two shots, doled out five hits, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

Duhaime put up three goals over the final two games of the series. That's all of his offense this postseason, to go with eight shots on net, 20 hits, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's a role player on the fourth line, so don't expect Duhaime to add significant offense during the rest of the playoff run.