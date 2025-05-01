Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Duhaime headshot

Brandon Duhaime News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Duhaime scored an empty-net goal on two shots, doled out five hits, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

Duhaime put up three goals over the final two games of the series. That's all of his offense this postseason, to go with eight shots on net, 20 hits, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's a role player on the fourth line, so don't expect Duhaime to add significant offense during the rest of the playoff run.

Brandon Duhaime
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now