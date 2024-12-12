Brandon Hagel News: One of each in win

Hagel scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Hagel's pair of points came in the third period as the Lightning stormed away with the win. The winger had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, his first multi-game drought of the season. Hagel is up to 13 tallies, 20 helpers, 75 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 27 appearances this season, providing strong offense in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit.