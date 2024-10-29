Brandon Montour News: Natty hatty in win

Montour scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens. He also logged a power-play assist, four shots on net, two blocks, one hit and two PIM in the victory.

Montour's first career hat trick was a natural one, as he scored three consecutive goals over the second and third periods. The power-play points were the first of the season for Montour, who's up to nine points through 10 outings in his first year with the Kraken. The 30-year-old blueliner, who entered the game averaging a career-high 24:21 of ice time per game, was able to cruise Tuesday at just 17:50 TOI.