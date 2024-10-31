Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Montour headshot

Brandon Montour News: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Montour will not be available Thursday in Toronto as he has returned to Seattle for the birth of daughter, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Montour is off to a great start with the Kraken, after inking a seven-year, $49.98 million contract in the offseason. He has four goals and five assists in 10 games. He will be replaced in the lineup by Cale Fleury, while Ryker Evans is likely to move up to first power-play unit in Montour's absence. The Kraken next play in Ottawa on Saturday and there is no guarantee that Montour will be able to return in time to face the Senators.

Brandon Montour
Seattle Kraken
