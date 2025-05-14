Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Saad headshot

Brandon Saad Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Saad (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Game 5 against Edmonton on Wednesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Saad missed the morning skate, but head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't rule him out for the upcoming tilt. Saad has two assists, two PIM, 13 shots, seven hits and one block in eight playoff appearances this year. If he does play Wednesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six capacity.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
