NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We could see our first NHL series end Saturday as the Leafs are ready to get out the brooms against the Sens in the Battle of Ontario. There are four games overall on the docket, the first starting at 1 p.m. EDT. You will, of course, have the option to play the two-game slate beginning at 7 p.m., though I wanted to cover more for my following NHL DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

With the goaltending situations sorted, there are question marks regarding injuries. We know Jason Robertson is out and I'm guessing Miro Heiskanen will also be, even if he's "nearing his return" for the umpteenth straight day. The new addition is Florida's Aleksander Barkov, who left Game 2 and is currently listed as day-to-day.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. DAL ($8,200): This is the third consecutive game where I've recommended Blackwood. This has yet to bear any wins, though the results have been fine as the last two matchups went into OT. Colorado was on the brink in those outings where Blackwood posted a 2.52 GAA. Then throw in his 23 saves on 24 shots in the opener. This time around, I think Blackwood will both play well and be rewarded with a W.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at OTT ($7,600): While I don't want to see the Leafs win as I'm not a fan of sweeps unless a team I root for is responsible for doing that, I won't pretend like I can will Ottawa into a big offensive day. Stolarz has picked up three victories in a row allowing exactly two goals each time. He's also been on fire the last 10 starts with a 1.38 GAA - all leading to Toronto wins. The Sens are still below-average in goals, so it'll be tough for them to stave off elimination.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. VGK ($6,900): Do you like consistency? Boldy has notched two points during each of his last four games. That includes all three this series, of course. It doesn't seem the Golden Knights are going to do an Oilers and change goalies, though Adin Hill did get pulled in Game 3 and has given up four goals in each of his last two appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Golden Knights at Wild

Tomas Hertl (C - $5,700), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $5,700), Brandon Saad (W - $3,400)

The Wild come into Saturday winning two straight and chased Hill last time out, but let's not overlook Vegas's offensive prowess. Or the fact the Wild ranked 30th in penalty-kill percentage this season. Hertl and Dorofeyev participate on the top power play, which is why I'm stacking this trio.

Hertl has looked good since returning from injury with five points and 16 shots over his last five games. He's also tallied 23 power-play points overall. Dorofeyev emerged with 35 goals, including 13 with the extra man. He's also been putting plenty of pucks on net with 46 from his last 12. Saad isn't on the lead PP and isn't as prolific as his linemates, but does have two points during this series and went off for three in his final regular-season outing.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at OTT ($5,100): Toronto has mainly moved to an all-forward power-play unit, yet Rielly has still been contributing with a point in all three playoff games while blocking nine shots. Toronto hasn't managed many shots on net, but Linus Ullmark has yet to manage a .900 save percentage so far this series.

Zeev Buium, MIN vs. VGK ($2,700): Buium didn't play for the Wild during the regular season as he was too busy being a collegiate star, though he's currently with his NHL club. And he's already on the first PP. Buium may be logging limited minutes otherwise, but the Wild clearly think he can help on the man-advantage against a Vegas side ranked 26th on the penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.