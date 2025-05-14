Brandon Saad Injury: Out again Wednesday

Saad (lower body) won't play in Game 5 versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Saad was not at the morning skate and doesn't appear to be particularly close to returning, though the Golden Knights are predictably being quiet about injuries this postseason. The 32-year-old winger will miss his third straight game, and if Vegas loses Wednesday, he'll end the season on the shelf.