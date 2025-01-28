Brandon Saad News: Placed on waivers Tuesday
Saad was placed on waivers Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Saad will report to AHL Springfield if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire. The left-shot winger has one year remaining on the five-year, $22.5 million contract that he signed with the Blues in July of 2021. Saad's $4.5 million cap hit is a major factor -- most NHL clubs will not be able to take on that kind of money at this point in the season. The 32-year-old has amassed 260 goals and 515 points across 906 career NHL appearances.
