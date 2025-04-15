Brayden Pachal News: Assists in consecutive contests

Pachal notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Pachal got on the scoresheet against his former team. This was his second straight game with a helper as he works to leave a positive impression late in the campaign. The 25-year-old defenseman is at 11 points, 61 shots on net, 159 hits, 81 blocked shots, 88 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 75 outings this season.