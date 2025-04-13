Brayden Pachal News: Offers helper in win

Pachal logged an assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pachal ended a seven-game point drought with his helper on Yegor Sharangovich's game-winning tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Pachal has regained a steady role on the third pairing, leaving Daniil Miromanov out of the lineup. Pachal is at 10 points, 59 shots on net, 88 PIM, 79 blocked shots, 156 hits and a plus-4 rating over 74 appearances this season.