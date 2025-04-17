Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Pachal headshot

Brayden Pachal News: Pockets helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Pachal notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Pachal picked up a helper in three straight games to end the season. The 25-year-old defenseman put up 12 points, 61 shots on net, 88 PIM, 159 hits, 83 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 76 outings this season. Pachal played alongside Hunter Brzustewicz in Thursday's game, but the two of them could be competing for minutes in 2025-26.

