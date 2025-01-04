Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Schenn headshot

Brayden Schenn News: Four-game, five-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 10:11pm

Schenn scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schenn is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals, and he has 38 faceoff wins (59.4) in that span. You can't count on Schenn to be that proficient at the dot -- he has a career 47.6 winning percentage in 980 games over 12 seasons -- but you can catch lightning in a bottle occasionally with this 40-point pivot who sometimes goes on streaks like this. Be prepared to drop him when the magic ends. Because it will.

