Brayden Schenn News: Four-game, five-point streak
Schenn scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Schenn is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals, and he has 38 faceoff wins (59.4) in that span. You can't count on Schenn to be that proficient at the dot -- he has a career 47.6 winning percentage in 980 games over 12 seasons -- but you can catch lightning in a bottle occasionally with this 40-point pivot who sometimes goes on streaks like this. Be prepared to drop him when the magic ends. Because it will.
