Brendan Gallagher News: Earns two points Sunday

Gallagher scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Gallagher and Christian Dvorak set each other up on the Canadiens' first two goals of the contest. This was Gallagher's fourth multi-point effort of 2024-25, and he was able to snap a nine-game point drought in the process. The 32-year-old winger has been a staple on the third line this season, racking up 11 goals, eight assists, 84 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 46 appearances.