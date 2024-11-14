Brett Kulak News: Pockets helper Thursday

Kulak notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Kulak picked up his fourth point in the last four games when he set up Darnell Nurse's second-period tally. While Kulak was listed on the third pairing Thursday, he saw 21:54 of ice time as one of the Oilers' top-four blueliners by usage with the team dressing seven defensemen. Kulak is up to seven points, 23 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 17 contests this season. Despite his recent success, the 30-year-old has limited scoring upside, and thus only makes sense for fantasy managers in deeper formats.