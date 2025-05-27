NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Stars vs Oilers Analysis

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on with Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers tangle in a huge game in their best-of-seven series at 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN or streamed on ESPN+. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Stars vs Oilers Game 4: Top Betting Odds, Predictions, and Key Player Props

Game 4 Preview: Stars vs Oilers Betting Odds and Predictions

The Stars and Oilers split a pair of games in the Metroplex, so Game 3 in Edmonton was huge. It didn't start well for the visiting Stars, and it got a lot worse as the afternoon went along.

Evan Bouchard scored his sixth goal of the postseason at 14:02 of the first period, opening the scoring, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stayed hot with a primary assist, and Brett Kulak chipped in with a secondary apple. Just 36 seconds late, RNH helped out on a goal from Connor McDavid, surprisingly just his fourth of the postseason, while Zach Hyman got on the board with a helper. Just like that, it was 2-0 in favor of the Oilers.

After 15+ minutes to open the second period, Jason Robertson gave the visitors some hope with his first goal of the postseason, while Lian Bichsel picked up his first-ever playoff point on an assist after going scoreless in the 21-year-old Swiss-born player's first 15 NHL postseason games. Mikko Rantanen also had an assist, his 12th of the playoffs, and Dallas looked like it was back in business.

However, McDavid wagged a finger at the Stars, netting a crushing goal with just 19 seconds before the second intermission, restoring the two-goal lead. That goal seemed to be a back-breaker, and Dallas never recovered.

In the third period, Hyman scored two goals in the first 12:06 of the period, with Nugent-Hopkins notching his third point on a primary assist. Evander Kane also had a pair of helpers. John Klingberg scored on the power play at 17:40, as Leon Draisaitl and Kane notched points on the man advantage. That goal with just 2:20 left crushed Under 6.5 bettors, too.

Dallas outshot Edmonton at a 34-to-24 clip, but the Oilers dished out 47 hits, to just 30 for the Stars. Dallas had the slight edge in the faceoff circle at 52.4 percent, but that stat was fairly even. Edmonton had the late power-play goal, going 1-for-3 on the man advantage, while Dallas was 0-for-2 on its chances up a man. Edmonton also blocked 21 shots, to just 17 for Dallas.

Thomas Harley, as he usually does, led the way with three blocked shots, while Bichsel had a team-best five hits, followed by Alexander Petrovic with four hits. Wyatt Johnston also delivered four hits.

For Edmonton, Hyman was feisty as usual, doling out 10 hits, while the rearguards Klingberg, Kulak and Jake Walman each were credited with a team-high four blocked shots.

Stuart Skinner lost his job to Calvin Pickard earlier in the playoffs, and got it back only due to injury to the latter. Skinner is making the most of his second opportunity, as he made 33 saves on 34 shots in Game 3 to follow up a 25-save shutout in Game 2 in Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has been less impressive, letting in three or more goals in every game in the series, including six goals on just 24 shots in Game 3.

We'll back Edmonton to take a 3-1 series lead, pushing Dallas to the brink of elimination, but let's go low on the total.

Stars vs Oilers: Top NHL Player Prop Bets for Game 4

Looking at the player props, let's go with Hyman to get at least one point. At just -113 at FanDuel Sportsbook, that's a strong play, and an essential part of your same-game parlay. He is coming off a three-point performance in Game 3, and he was plus-5. He was scoreless in his previous three games, though, so proceed with caution.

Also, it worked for us in Game 3, so let's go back to McDavid to record at least three shots on goal in regulation. Again, this prop must come through with at least three shots in 60 minutes. If he has two in regulation, and one if there is an overtime, you would not cash, just as a reminder. And, since you're risking nearly 2 1/2 times your potential return, don't play that straight up, even with a boost or promo.

Essential NHL Betting Strategies for Stars vs Oilers

Oilers ML (-150 at BetMGM)

Under 6.5 Goals (-128 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Zach Hyman - Over 0.5 Points (-113 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid - 3+ Shots on Goal (-240 at FanDuel Sportsbook) *

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+607 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oilers ML (-154) vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-128) - Oilers vs. Stars

Zach Hyman - Over 0.5 Points (-113)

Connor McDavid - 3+ Shots on Goal (-240) *

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+183 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Oilers ML (-154) vs. Stars

Under 6.5 (-128) - Oilers vs. Stars

2-Leg NHL Props-Only Parlay (+155 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Zach Hyman - Over 0.5 Points (-113)

Connor McDavid - 3+ Shots on Goal (-240) *

10-Leg NHL Shots-Only Parlay (+648 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay