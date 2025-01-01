Brian Dumoulin News: Breaks out of drought

Dumoulin recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Dumoulin put a 15-game slump to rest when he helped out on Robby Fabbri's third-period tally. The 33-year-old Dumoulin is not a big scorer, instead serving as a veteran defensive presence for the Ducks this season. He has seven assists, 36 shots on net, 34 hits and 56 blocked shots through 36 outings. The Ducks have mostly limited healthy scratches to younger blueliners, so Dumoulin should play regularly even if he doesn't produce much offense.