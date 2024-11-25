Brock Boeser Injury: In contention Tuesday

Boeser (upper body) might be available to face Boston on Tuesday after head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters, "He looked good today. I'll talk to him and see if he's ready to go tomorrow (Tuesday). He hasn't had any (symptoms) the last bunch of days and we sped it up (pace) a little bit today," per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Boeser looks poised to return following a seven-game absence due to his upper-body issue. In his 12 outings this year, the 27-year-old winger has racked up six goals and five assists, including four power-play points. Based on Monday's practice session, Boeser figures to return in a third-line role in addition to seeing power-play time.