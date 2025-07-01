Brock Boeser News: Inks seven-year deal

Boeser agreed to terms on a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Boeser looked set to be one of the hottest commodities on the open market but instead decided to remain with Vancouver long term. The Minnesota native is coming off his third straight 50-point campaign but will no doubt be eager to get his goal total closer to the 40 he put up back in 2023-24. In addition to his top-six role, Boeser will no doubt remain on the No. 1 power-play unit where he generated 20 of his 50 points last season