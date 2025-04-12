NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 12

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's a busy Saturday in the NHL as the regular season nears its conclusion. While I contemplate whether or not the affinity for Steve Yzerman in Detroit is holding back my beloved Red Wings, I also turn my attention to the six NHL games starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. While you watch all the afternoon action, consider these recommendations when setting your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have a couple enticing back-to-back situations with the Wild and Canadiens both going to the playoffs, and both on the road. Each side will also be starting backup netminders of questionable skill, so that's a positive for their opponents (i.e. the Canucks and Leafs).

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL at SEA ($7,800): Binnington has posted a 2.11 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last eight starts. The last two have been dicey, but he had to face Colorado and then an Edmonton team that just got Connor McDavid back and really need a win. The Kraken just need the offseason to start having averaged 2.96 goals and 27.4 shots while dealing away talent at the deadline.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. MIN ($7,400): It's been a mixed bag for Demko in a season lost to injury. One could easily forget he recorded a .918 save percentage last season. Two of Demko's starts since returning from his latest physical issues have been excellent, though that accounts for one-third of his outings during that time. He's at home and the Wild did play in Calgary on Friday, so I think he's worth a shot.

VALUE PLAYS

John Tavares, TOR vs. MON ($7,900): When your "other" center was once venerated as a generational prospect and is a point-a-game player, you have a talented roster. Tavares has so far tallied 37 goals and 35 assists across 71 matchups. He's also heading into the pressure cooker that is a Toronto playoff run on a tear with 16 points from his last 11. Montreal, having played in Ottawa on Friday, will be starting Jakub Dobes Saturday with his .904 save percentage.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. NAS ($5,500): With the playoffs coming up, Karlsson has decided to round into form. Since returning from injury, he's produced nine points in 12 outings. The Preds are also playing out the string and also happen to rank bottom-eight in GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks vs. Wild

Max Sasson (C - $3,300), Brock Boeser (W - $5,600), Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,4000

I'm glad there's at least one more opportunity for Marc-Andre Fleury to start this season. It would have been a shame had he gone out allowing seven goals to the Sharks. On the other hand, Fleury gave up seven goals to the Sharks! At 40, he's far from the goalie he once was with a .901 save percentage across three full years in Minnesota. With Elias Pettersson out, the Canucks are allowing an inexperienced center to benefit from playing with their best wings. Maybe that pans out in this matchup.

The 24-year-old Sasson has managed one goal in four games since coming back. If Pettersson and/or Filip Chytil were available, he wouldn't be in this position. Boeser has fallen from his 40 goals of last season, though 25 is decent. He's also racked up 20 power-play points, and the Wild sit 30th on the penalty kill. DeBrusk has one-upped Boeser with 26 goals, including 13 while up a man.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. MIN ($6,300): Bold, I know. However, some do balk at shelling out high salaries. Some DFS artisans look to craft a lineup with more "balance" to it. But sometimes, you should just spend and figure it out. Like, say, if one of the best power-play defensemen is facing a bottom-three penalty kill. Oh, and said penalty kill will be playing its second game in as many days. Hughes has notched 28 power-play points across 65 appearances with only Cale Makar claiming a better mark with the extra man.

Dylan Samberg, WPG at CHI ($4,800): Since I recommended Hughes, I figured it was fair to find a more value defenseman - and that's where Samberg comes in. The Blackhawks are bottom-three in GAA and shots allowed. Samberg isn't on the level of Josh Morrissey, yet he's produced 19 points, 88 shots, and 116 blocked shots through 57 games. He's also averaged over 21 minutes a night, and that would provide him plenty of opportunity against a defensively vulnerable Chicago squad.

